Border Patrol warned to watch out for migrants who plan to kill them or any officer









The Border Patrol in Arizona was given intelligence that two Mexican migrants planned to jump the border to try to kill a cop, The Washington Times has learned.

The tip was very specific. It gave the location, the time, and the name of one of the men — Eduardo Molina-Flores, a 49-year-old Mexican man who is on a Homeland Security “watchlist.”

“It has been reported that the subject’s intent is to kill a local law enforcement officer,” the Border Patrol said in the bulletin, titled “BOLO-Officer Safety/Situational Awareness/Armed Suspect.”

The warning comes as agents and sheriff’s departments along the border report growing incidents of violence in encounters with migrants, who are surging north.

These are the people coming into the country.

Biden will have blood on his hands if any officer or any innocent person is killed.

