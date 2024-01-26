Jaw-Dropping Verdict in E Jean Carroll Defamation Suit

A federal jury ordered Donald Trump to pay E Jean Carol more than $83 million in damages for defamation after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s.

In what is a most unfair case against Donald Trump, the jury decided Trump must pay her 18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

Federal judge Lewis A. Kaplan announced the verdict.

The New York City jury decided last year that Trump did not rape her but did sexually abuse her and defame her. There was no evidence of a sexual crime whatsoever. She had a couple of friends who said she told them about it. The law regarding the statute of limitations for rape was changed for one year, just as this case was announced.

She accused Donald Trump of raping her in 1995 or 1996, and she wanted $12 million, not for the alleged rape, but for defamation.

After she was awarded $5 million in the first trial for rape or sexual abuse, she said it was exciting, but she demanded more money because she said he defamed her when he denied it happened.

When Donald Trump was cross-examined, he said he did not attack her karma, did not threaten her, and stood by his statements.

Trump said that her statements were fabricated. He has frequently said he doesn’t have any idea who she even is.

He tried to present evidence of her mental confusion, but Kaplan wouldn’t allow it. The former president said he was denied due process.

Carroll is funded by at least one far-left Democrat – Reid Hoffmann—however, Mr. Trump could not present that evidence.

That’s what he gets for trying to make America great.

