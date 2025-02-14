Elon Musk Has Top Security Clearance

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Elon Musk has had a top security clearance for years. He makes rockets for NASA. Congressman Green mentions it at the end of the clip. He also makes the point that young people serve their country. Demonizing youth is absurd.

It should be noted that the young people working with Elon have IQs from the 160s to the 180s. They are our heroes.

Elon’s team DOES NOT HAVE ACCESS to individuals’ data or Social Security numbers. That is a lie, which is also mentioned in the clip below.

The entire 4-minute video on USAID goes fast and is worth watching.


