Boris said we need to ‘build back better,’ maybe in a ‘feminine way’



















Boris Johnson, sitting next to Sleepy Joe, said at the G7 today that member countries need to “build back better” in a more “gender-neutral” and “feminine way.”

“We are building back better together, and building back greener, and building back fairer, and building back more equal, and in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way. How about that?”

This is the UK’s idea of a conservative.

The Great Reset is coming. ‘Build Back Better’ is Biden’s slogan and Klaus Schwab’s, the Nazi-type who came up with The Great Reset.

All our enemies see when these world ‘leaders’ open their mouths are weak, silly people who pander and blather nonsensical PC utterances, claiming climate change is the number 1 threat. The G7 are pathetic losers.

God’s going to smite them and the rest of us eventually.

Watch the buffoon:

.@BorisJohnson: G7 nations must build back in a “greener,” “more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way” pic.twitter.com/nLbYzGDk7d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

Sissies, idiots, and they need to “#@$% off.”



