Rep. Gaetz sees the CCP and US government fusing over like-interests



















Rep. Matt Gaetz thinks we are seeing a “fusion” of interests of the Chinese Communist Party and the U.S. Government. During an interview with Steve Bannon, Gaetz said the CCP covered up COV-19 and the Western media helped them do it.

He said the virus has “potential military origins in the Chinese communist party.”

“As you know, it is the Chinese Communist Party that is most culpable, but as your reporting at The National Pulse seems to evidence each and every day, we are seeing a fusion of the interest of the Chinese Communist Party and much of the apparatus of the United States government. The Fauci emails demonstrate how tied in U.S. scientists and researchers were to these activities in Wuhan, which were precisely the activities that birthed this virus onto the world. And now we see an FBI that missed a major call that could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.”

As he said, they are metastisizing into corporations and buying our politicians, which makes it hard to get to the bottom of it.

He didn’t have much good to say about Christopher Wray either. He said that maybe if the FBI wasn’t so busy “categorizing” our military or investigating nooses in garages, they could investigate the CCP and the virus.

Watch:

Related

















