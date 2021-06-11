Senate Dems demand Barr, Sessions testify about DoJ seizure of House Dem data



















According to the Washington Post (WaPo), the Trump DoJ subpoenaed Apple for data from Democrat House intel committee members and aides as they hunted for leakers.

Okay, so that sounds like a good idea, especially since Schiff leaks and lies regularly and Swalwell was apparently sleeping with a Chinese Communist spy.

The records were seized in 2018 and 2018 but no evidence was found.

Speaker Pelosi called for an investigation on Thursday, claiming the data seizure is an “egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”

But Swalwell’s spy is not, apparently. Schiff’s constant lying is not. Democrats unmasking and spying on Trump’s campaign, and lying about it, is not.

The man who weaponized the House intel committee, Adam Schiff, says the seizures “suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president.”

The Democrats led by Chuck Schumer want Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions to testify. There are the people who weaponized the entire government against Donald Trump and attempted to overturn the election with a fake Russia scandal and a Ukraine lie.

Mollie Hemingway writes, “As CNN knows very, very well, Swalwell is rumored to be an even bigger leaker than Schiff. CNN worked as co-conspirators in distributing Democrats’ many damaging lies about Trump-Russia collusion.”

This is almost funny it’s so ridiculous.

Democrats are non-stop pot stirrers.

