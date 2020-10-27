Boston Herald powerfully endorses Trump over far-left, anti-capitalist Biden

The Boston Herald endorsed President Donald Trump this morning. They reject Biden’s far-left, anti-capitalist policies:

Wow!! “The Boston Herald endorses Trump” 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/Jl0i1ZdC16 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 27, 2020

RISKY LOVE LETTER TO SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS

The Boston Herald reported that it “is a risky love letter to social justice warriors and those who believe capitalism is the root of all evil.”

Citing studies, the Herald noted that the corporate tax rate Biden wants will lead to a “substantial decrease in wages and spending, and will spur businesses” to move out of the country.

We already have the possibility that 60% of the businesses that shut down due to COV will “remain closed forever.” At least Yelp believes it is the case.

The newspaper added:

“Biden has big plans for spending, some $5.4 trillion for universal pre-K, free community college, clean energy, and other programs. The wealthy will foot the bill, thanks to eliminating the Republican tax cuts and making the rich “pay their fair share.”

But a look at data released by the Congressional Budget Office analyzing 2017 household income shows that the top 20% of households already pay 87.1% of federal income taxes and 69.2 % of all federal taxes. The top 1% of households pay an average income tax rate of 24.4%, while the middle 20% of households pay an average income tax rate of 3.3%.

Biden has also pledged to create “one million new, well-paying jobs in the American automobile industry” — a neat trick following massive job cuts in recent years by auto manufacturers. Part of the reason for those cuts can be traced to a decline in global light vehicle sales, fueled by drops in demand in China and India. As the global economy has taken a wallop due to the coronavirus pandemic, one wonders how demand will shoot up to the point that job cuts can be reversed and jobs added.

The Socialism/Communism Is the Big Problem

What they found most disconcerting is Biden’s platform “pushed by far-left party members such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Sanders and Biden hashed out a Progressive Unity Platform this summer, and AOC joined other progressive lawmakers in telling Biden who he shouldn’t have in his Cabinet.”

The Herald is endorsing Trump because he gave us a roaring economy, cut regulations, greatly improved the job situation for Black Americans, powered the stock market, launched tougher trade negotiations. Also, he will not defund the police, will hold “China accountable, put America first on trade, defense, the courts and, again, the economy.”

“He’s what America needs right now, decisive action to get us back to pre-pandemic strength — not an unfeasible spending spree in the name of a progressive utopia.”

Ditto.