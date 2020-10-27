Fuming Nancy goes full metal jacket upon ACB’s confirmation

If Democrats win, they will not only alter the Supreme Court, they will go after the other courts. Pelosi said they might add numerous district courts, for example. If you listen to Nancy Pelosi in this next clip and read her histrionic statement, you will see the path they plan to carve out.

President Trump was successful in adding judges who abide by the Constitution. Pelosi would counter that by adding courts with ACLU-socialist judges.

When Democrats don’t win, they have temper tantrums and then try to burn everything down.

Watch:

When Dems don’t get their way, they rig the game. Can’t get the Supreme Court to go along with their unconstitutional radical agenda? They’ll just pack it with radical justices who will. Scary. WATCH: Pelosi entertains SCOTUS packing & expanding district courts nationwide ↓ pic.twitter.com/aL2w3z9buu — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 27, 2020

Speaker Pelosi is infuriated and she is dangerous when in that state.

PELOSI’S WILD STATEMENT

Pelosi released a statement after the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett and in it, she went nuclear.

To kick things off, the hysterical Nancy said, “The President’s Supreme Court manipulation threatens the very values and rights that define and distinguish our nation.”

That’s nonsensical hyperbole she uses to rile up the troops.

She wrote: “Eight days from Election Day, after 60 million Americans have already cast their ballots, President Trump and the GOP Senate have committed an act of supreme desperation by jamming through a Supreme Court justice – all so that they can achieve their years-long campaign to destroy Americans’ health care.”

How absurd. No one is going to destroy healthcare. Republicans want a cost-saving alternative to the ill-thought-out Obamacare. It’s unaffordable and kicked millions off their healthcare.

She launched into a tirade against “radical court” and “pre-existing conditions.” Republicans only put constitutionalists on the Court, not activists as Democrats do every time. Our nominees stick to the rule of law except when they go left, like Justice Roberts.

And no one, no Republican wants to eliminate coverage for pre-existing conditions. No one!

Republicans fulfilled a constitutional obligation. No one jammed through, manipulated, or usurped anything. That’s Democrats’ job.

No one took voting rights away or hurt LGBTQs.

The entire statement is deceitful and crazy:

President Trump and Senate Republicans have committed an act of supreme desperation: jamming through a Supreme Court nominee just eight days before Election Day as part of their years-long campaign to destroy Americans’ health care. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 27, 2020