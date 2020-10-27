Biden ideas you are not going to love

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has ideas about handling the court-packing after Republicans were able to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court of the United States. He might not add more than nine Justices, and he might not term-limit them. Instead, he is thinking of requiring them to move around to different courts.

They will become roving judges.

One day, the Justice might sit on the Supreme Court, and on another day, s/he might be in an appellate court in Oshkosh.

Watch:

WATCH: In an interview with Joe Biden for @60Minutes, @CBSEveningNews‘ @NorahODonnell pressed Biden on his position on so-called “court packing.” It’s a controversial proposal that would add justices to the Supreme Court, from its current nine. More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/iFvatE6ZP6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020

Interviewer Norah O’Donnell didn’t even question him about this bizarre and inappropriate idea.

He has solutions for COVID also.

OTHER IDEAS TO DESTROY THE USA

Although the nasal swabs only indicate RNA present, and many false positives are floating around, Biden plans to go full China-like on us.

He is considering forcing restaurants to put plexiglass barriers between people, order a national mask mandate, or get governors to do it since it would be unconstitutional.

Critical race theory instruction will be back and incorporated into all agency training sessions.

Either they will stop giving inaccurate tests or double down. National standards and rolling lockdowns will be put into place if they choose the latter.

Let’s not forget The Great Reset of capitalism and our economy that Biden favors. The Paris Accord will be back. That’s the agreement by which we give all our money and resources to the UN to dole out while China, India, and other polluting nations take the money and continue to build coal plants.

Check out Time Magazine’s blather by academics and other illogical people about The Great Reset on this link. It includes people like Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. They are the people who will take your individual freedoms away.