Boston mayor okays purging Abe Lincoln’s statue

Abraham Lincoln was a hero who was assassinated for his beliefs. He is the man who united the states and freed the slaves. He is a historical icon. Democrats want him gone.

Boston wants to purge him from the city.

THE STORY

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) has come out in favor of removing a statue of Abraham Lincoln that has stood in the city for more than a century. However, he is opposed to renaming Faneuil Hall, which is named for a slave owner and is on the site of a slave market.

Anti-American activists, Democrats, are trying to have a statue of Abraham Lincoln removed from Park Square. After nearly 150 years, they find the depiction of an emancipated slave in the sculpture to be offensive.

The statue has stood there since 1879 and is a replica of an original statue built with funds contributed by freed slaves.

This is our history and Boston is the heart of another war – the war for freedom from the British.

Destroying our history in Boston is a very big win for these Democrats destroying our founding.

Will no one fight for the USA? Democrats still want slavery. Now they want all of us on the globalist plantation.

Democrats aren’t hurt by the depiction of the slave, as they claim. It was funded by former slaves and they wanted the message out. The statue has an important message about how slaves were treated. Democrats merely want to erase our history and rewrite it with their far-left ‘heroes.’