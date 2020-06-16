Look at the destruction of Manhattan under the worst mayor in the nation

The video below is unbelievable. It shows what no media will report. So, after watching the clip, when you hear it was a “mostly peaceful protest,” not a riot, don’t accept that. Every store in the video below is ransacked, empty, and boarded up.

Everything was looted and incurred damage.

Meanwhile, communist mayor Bill de Blasio is only worried about moms with children going to parks in Jewish neighborhoods or people going into the ocean beyond their kneecaps. He’s not worried about these ‘protesters’ not social distancing and destroying Manhattan. You hardly hear a peep compared to the damage that has been done.

His answer to this and that of his insane city council is to take hundreds of millions of dollars from the NYPD and drop all their plainclothes police.

Watch: