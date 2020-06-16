Bizarre Albuquerque mayor will send social workers on some 911 calls

The insanity has reached new heights in Albuquerque. They plan to send unarmed social workers instead of police officers on some calls. It will be like shooting ducks in a barrel.

Don’t get me wrong, I love social workers. Generally, they are kind souls who are helpful in the school. I have worked in schools for years. They do not belong on 911 calls.

This is partly in response to the killing of George Floyd.

THE MAYOR IS A LOON

“We’ve placed more and more issues on the plates of officers who are not trained — despite their best efforts and despite some training — they’re not totally trained to be a social worker, or to be an addiction counselor, or to deal with things around child abuse when they’re just answering a call,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “We should have trained professionals do this, instead of folks with a gun and a badge.”

That is so ridiculous. Police officers are enforcers and, as we have written here, Democrats don’t want any enforcers. They are unable to accept the fact that some people cannot be cured.

Keller, a Democrat, said the new group, Albuquerque Community Safety, would refocus millions of dollars through the budget process into a public health model with a civilian-based response. He added that the new model will allow police officers to focus their time on violent crime.

About Albuquerque

The article also deals — incorrectly — with the incident in Albuquerque that we related here — based on a report by an eyewitness. The concern for Albuquerque officials is vigilantism. Well, guess what, having social workers try to counsel criminals who are presenting with serious problems will not only be dangerous for them, but the social workers will make some very bad decisions. We will have more criminality.

We will have more vigilantism.

Briefly, about the event in Albuquerque, the mayor was called before the event. People asked him to send police since Antifa was going to attend their prayer group at a controversial statue and start trouble. A militia showed up to protect the people who were going to pray. Antifa arrived and started trouble. One man they attacked, who was not in the militia pulled a gun and shot into Antifa about to mob him. One man was shot and will survive. The Antifa were not held to account, just the shooter and the militia. The mayor did not send the police until the end of the melee.

To add to this insanity, Color of Change, a Van Jones far-left group, is now demanding that Netflix never again show anything with police in it.

The left has gone completely mad.

Today, we’re announcing a first of its kind concept for our city – a civilian public safety branch. https://t.co/LMVgnxgoYd — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) June 15, 2020