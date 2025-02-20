Boston Police Commissioner Won’t Follow Federal Law

The police commissioner for the city of Boston said that his officers are not allowed to follow federal immigration law. They will not respond to detainers issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The Boston Police Department has pretty defined rules, and we abide by the law here in the state, and we don’t enforce civil detainers regarding federal immigration law,” Cox said. “Our department abides by Boston law and Massachusetts law. We don’t have the authority to enforce federal immigration law.”

He will enforce warrants for someone wanted outside of the state for crimes. That’s it.

Refusing to follow federal law is a crime. He is breaking the law by not recognizing federal law.

He is a strong advocate of the racist-anti-American DEI initiative. Commissioner Michael Cox also said during the interview with WCVB-TV on Sunday that he still supports diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in his department.

Cox: “The Boston Police Department has pretty defined rules set by the law, and we abide by the law here in the state, and we don’t, you know, enforce civil detainers regarding federal immigration law.

“It’s, you know, it’s defined here in the state, and that’s just how it works.

Interviewer: Well, you’ve lined up the state. How do you navigate the difference between the state, the city of Boston, and Washington, DC?

Cox: “And so I can’t, you know, it’s hard enough to run the Boston Police Department. I never fathom, you know, running outside of that. So I do know this: our officers are, you know, abide by the laws here in the state and certainly the city ordinance in the city of Boston. We don’t have authority to enforce federal immigration law. So, from our perspective, and what we tell anyone who comes to visit our city, lives in our city, is that we don’t care about your immigration status.”

JUST IN: Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox says that he won’t enforce ICE detainers and that in Boston: “We don’t care about your immigration status.” pic.twitter.com/in8TactS3x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2025

Tom Homan has threatened to arrest anyone who won’t follow federal law. He also threatened to send his own team in to enforce immigration law. This attitude by Democrat leaders is a soft insurrection.

Tom Homan (who might be my favorite pick) warns sanctuary cities that if they interfere with the legal enforcement of our immigration laws, he will send an entire team there and he will enforce our immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/RtBykVQHgh — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 9, 2024

