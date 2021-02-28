Boston Public Schools selects kids for prestigious schools by zip codes









This past October 21, Michael Loconto, chair of the Boston School Committee, led a meeting of city’s school officials when he got caught in a hot mic moment, mocking the names of Asian American parents waiting to challenge a controversial vote to eliminate the merit-based test to the city’s “exam schools” and impose a new quota admissions plan based on zip codes. The change would target the number of Asian American and white students at the schools, and school policymakers voted that night to make the change, despite the culture of bigotry in which the vote was cast. ~ Asra Q. Nomani

Boston Public Schools is exchanging the meritocracy for zip codes when selecting students for three competitive public schools. This is the same school system that just ended advanced classes because there were too many Asian and white students in them.

Fourteen Boston parents — eight Asian-American (Chinese and Indian) and six white — sued the public school system for alleged discrimination against Asians and whites in the admissions process into three prestigious public schools.

The Boston Parent Coalition alleges that new plan to allocate spots according to zip codes is intended “to disfavor certain racial and ethnic groups (Asian and White applicants) while favoring others (Latino and African-American applicants) to increase black and Latino student enrollment”

The admissions plan for this fall awards ONLY 20 percent of seats in the three schools based exclusively on grades. The remaining 80 percent of seats are awarded based on grades and ZIP codes. The largest number will go to the neighborhood with the greatest proportion of the city’s school-age children.

Boston Public Schools is racist and is favoring one or two races over others.

DESTROYING THE MERITOCRACY

They will look at grades at least.

Under this plan, the lawsuit says, the defendants are “subordinating the longstanding merit-based citywide competition to a newly-created, and wholly-irrational quota system based on zip codes, which have never been a unit of educational qualification, and which are being purposefully used here as a proxy for race and ethnicity.”

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of 14 sixth-grade students of Chinese, Indian, and white ancestry who have applied to one or more of the exam schools and their parents, who are members of the organization, according to the filings.

Instead of working harder to improve the skills of the weak students in certain zip codes, the lazy, stupid educators will just put them in programs they can’t do. Teachers will have to lower the standards. The long-term effects are grim.

Accomplished Asians and whites will be diminished after working very hard to get ahead. Incompetence will be rewarded. All must have the same result — disparate outcomes — in our new Marxist public schools. The hard-left has ruined college and now they’ve moved into K-12.

Breaking News🚨Parents fight back👏🏾 Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence filed a lawsuit today for 8 Asian + 6 white families vs. Boston School Committee + Boston Schools Supt Brenda Cassellius for racist "Zip Code Quota" to top schools.

