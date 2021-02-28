Dems, Biden, don’t necessarily believe the woman after all

Dana Bash asked the press secretary if Joe Biden believes Andrew Cuomo or alleged victim Lindsey Bennett during a Sunday news show. Psaki gave the usual nothing answer. But it was a very different response from Democrats than when Justice Kavanaugh was accused with sketchy testimony by Christine Blasey Ford and no evidence.
Also, shouldn’t we also believe Tara Reade? She gave a very CREDIBLE ACCOUNT of molestation by Joe Biden.
CNN’s Dana Bash asked Jen Psaki who Biden believes: The women who are now accusing Andrew Cuomo or Andrew and Jen refused to answer. Suddenly they no longer "Believe all women". They’re the biggest hypocrites on the planet. pic.twitter.com/386wlI7Cat
There was a very different reaction from the Left in 2018:
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters migrated from outside the Supreme Court to what they believed was the home of @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell where some protesters proceeded to vandalize the door.
"Hey, hey, ho, ho Moscow Mitch has got to go," they chanted.https://t.co/t5uwvQj6mi pic.twitter.com/v8YwNHyqWc
"Look at me when I'm talking to you!" Senator @JeffFlake was confronted by protesters who held an elevator door open for 4 minutes shortly after he announced in a statement that he was a “Yes” on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett #Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/BekxqJ8EGJ
Sen. Mitch McConnell got a rude awakening when Anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators marched to his door to hold a kegger — with brewskis in hand — to protest the Supreme Court nominee. pic.twitter.com/DmcZFmW4I8
They will go to any absurd length to protect Uncle Joe Kerensky Yeltsin and it will keep them busy forging new realities for the 24-7 fake phony infotainment dullards.
Self-Awareness is not on the menu for the progressive enlightened beings that we have been waiting for and double standard hypocrisy is OK as long as it serves the long march to burn it all down.
What’s the surprise here?Today is the 100th anniversary of the Kronstaft Rebellion when the Bolsheviks are their own followers. Commie hypocricy has a long uninterrupted history. It’s what demons do.