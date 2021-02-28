Dems, Biden, don’t necessarily believe the woman after all









Dana Bash asked the press secretary if Joe Biden believes Andrew Cuomo or alleged victim Lindsey Bennett during a Sunday news show. Psaki gave the usual nothing answer. But it was a very different response from Democrats than when Justice Kavanaugh was accused with sketchy testimony by Christine Blasey Ford and no evidence.

Also, shouldn’t we also believe Tara Reade? She gave a very CREDIBLE ACCOUNT of molestation by Joe Biden.

Watch:

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Jen Psaki who Biden believes: The women who are now accusing Andrew Cuomo or Andrew and Jen refused to answer. Suddenly they no longer "Believe all women". They’re the biggest hypocrites on the planet. pic.twitter.com/386wlI7Cat — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 28, 2021

There was a very different reaction from the Left in 2018:

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters migrated from outside the Supreme Court to what they believed was the home of @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell where some protesters proceeded to vandalize the door. "Hey, hey, ho, ho Moscow Mitch has got to go," they chanted.https://t.co/t5uwvQj6mi pic.twitter.com/v8YwNHyqWc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 8, 2019

"Look at me when I'm talking to you!" Senator @JeffFlake was confronted by protesters who held an elevator door open for 4 minutes shortly after he announced in a statement that he was a “Yes” on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett #Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/BekxqJ8EGJ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 28, 2018

Sen. Mitch McConnell got a rude awakening when Anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators marched to his door to hold a kegger — with brewskis in hand — to protest the Supreme Court nominee. pic.twitter.com/DmcZFmW4I8 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 5, 2018

