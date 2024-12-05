Boston Votes to Protect Their Criminal Aliens

According to Bill Melugin, the Boston city council voted unanimously to continue preventing Boston’s police department from working with ICE, making their jobs more dangerous and putting public safety at risk.

Melugin says, “ICE’s Boston office is one of the busiest in the country, making weekly arrests of illegal alien child rapists & pedophiles throughout Massachusetts, many of whom are often released from local custody & protected by sanctuary policies with ICE detainers ignored.”

The Mayor and City Council plans to protect its criminal aliens. The city council voted unanimously. These officials are mentally ill or just cold-blooded. They have no concerns for their victims.

These are the people they are protecting. Many are criminals or deadbeats:

EXCLUSIVE: We embedded with a team of elite Boston based ICE deportation officers as they arrested four alleged child rapists & a violent MS-13 gang member in a single morning. ICE says their detainer requests on all of these illegal aliens weren’t honored by local jurisdictions… pic.twitter.com/Kb1FjRlzi6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 29, 2024

NEW: ICE in Boston arrested an illegal alien wanted for murder in Honduras who was released into the community in Rhode Island after local authorities in Cranston, RI ignored ICE’s detainer request following his arrest for felony assault w/ weapon.

Entered U.S. as a “gotaway”.… pic.twitter.com/GZhXglGhvf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 10, 2024

THIS is #Boston. While @MayorWu, @MassGovernor, the @BOSCityCouncil, and the @bostonpolice continue to try to downplay our #illegalimmigration problem, the homeless population of AMERICANS keeps growing, with no solutions in sight. I stumbled upon this documentary last night… pic.twitter.com/ocorhJLKX5 — Catherine Vitale (@VitaleforBoston) December 3, 2024

My last stop to the Northeast Region to report on the invasion of America I went to a town called Danvers, Massachusetts. The state does a better job in hiding the million plus illegal aliens in over 200 hotels on the outskirts of the City of Boston. Check out what happens… pic.twitter.com/IeogCNkP1E — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) October 24, 2024

Nothing to see here folks, just ANOTHER violent illegal immigrant caught by ICE after local woke judges ignored a detainer order and released him. @RealTomHoman, we need serious help in #Boston. Radical progressives are literally putting us in danger. Enough! @elonmusk @TomHoman_ pic.twitter.com/b1WrnkslEw — Edward Coyle (@SirEdwardCoyle) December 4, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email