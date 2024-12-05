Boston Votes to Protect Their Criminal Aliens

By
M DOWLING
-
0
27

According to Bill Melugin, the Boston city council voted unanimously to continue preventing Boston’s police department from working with ICE, making their jobs more dangerous and putting public safety at risk.

Melugin says, “ICE’s Boston office is one of the busiest in the country, making weekly arrests of illegal alien child rapists & pedophiles throughout Massachusetts, many of whom are often released from local custody & protected by sanctuary policies with ICE detainers ignored.”

The Mayor and City Council plans to protect its criminal aliens. The city council voted unanimously. These officials are mentally ill or just cold-blooded. They have no concerns for their victims.

These are the people they are protecting. Many are criminals or deadbeats:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments