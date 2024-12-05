Joni Ernst Is Campaigning Against Hegseth So She Can Get the Job

The Federalist reports that Joni Ernst has repeatedly called Trump threatening him to dump Hegseth. At the same time surrogates have told Trump to nominate Ernst instead.

Ernst has proven to be very establishment and a McConnell devotee.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has been leading an “aggressive” personal jihad against Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary. That is according to multiple sources within Trump’s sphere. They have direct knowledge of her outreach to Trump and spoke with The Federalist on Wednesday.

Ernst’s efforts included personal calls to Trump to urge him to dump Hegseth. She should realize that will only encourage him to do the opposite. Ernst did not tell Hegseth during her meeting with him about her efforts to derail his nomination, sources told The Federalist.

“She’s waging a campaign to replace Pete with herself,” a Trump source familiar with her phone calls with Trump said.

Ernst posted a tweet on X following her meeting with Hegseth on Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa senator said she “appreciate[s] Pete Hegseth’s service to our country,” and that they “had a frank and thorough conversation.” She did not, however, say whether she will support his nomination to become defense secretary. […]

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly mulling replacing Pete Hegseth as his Defense secretary nominee.

Ernst had told reporters the day before the Hegseth meeting that she’d have a frank and honest conversation with Hegseth. It doesn’t seem like it was honest enough.

NBC News reported Tuesday that Hegseth’s nomination is in jeopardy because as many as six GOP senators are wavering in their support of him.

The Wall Street Journal first reported overnight that DeSantis was under consideration for the Cabinet post.

Other possible contenders for the Pentagon top job include Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., according to two sources familiar with the decision-making.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., whm Trump had chosen for White House national security adviser, is also a possible pick for leading the Pentagon, two other sources said.

