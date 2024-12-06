Boston’s Race-Baiting City Councilor Arrested for Corruption

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested Friday morning on federal public corruption charges.

Fernandes Anderson has been indicted on five counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one count of aiding and abetting theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.

DEI Anderson was the first Muslim, first African, and first former illegal alien to hold office in Boston.

How is that DEI working for you Bostonians?

The indictment was unsealed on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy held a presser on Friday.

In July, she was cited for conflicts of interest by hiring her sister and son to paid staff positions on her council staff and by increasing their salaries. 2) She agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and not contest the Commission’s findings as part of a disposition agreement with the State Ethics Commission to resolve the matter. 3) The Commission found she violated the law by participating as a councilor in matters involving staffing and compensation in which her sister and son had a financial interest.

Friday’s Indictment

Fernandes Anderson Indictment by Ross Cristantiello

BREAKING: @BOSCityCouncil member Tania Fernandes Anderson (D) was just arrested by the FBI for operating an alleged kickback scheme netting her thousands in stolen taxpayer dollars. She faces 5 federal counts of wire fraud and one federal count of theft concerning programs… https://t.co/vaIZA0F2ab pic.twitter.com/YbkckrmOyE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2024

One X poster wrote, “The race-baiting lunatic who married a convicted murderer while he was behind bars” didn’t learn anything from the $5,000 fine she received…”

Tania Fernandes-Anderson, the race baiting lunatic who married a convicted murderer while he was behind bars didn’t learn anything from the $5K fine she received for hiring 2 family members and giving them taxpayer funded raises.

She owed over $21K in unpaid rent and needed cash… pic.twitter.com/JGgalhCKgJ — Cape Aerial ✈️ (@CCAerial) December 6, 2024

Hopefully, she isn’t afraid of prison either.

