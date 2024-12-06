Deadlocked Jury in Daniel Penny Case? Fingers Crossed

The jurors in the Manhattan Penny trial told the judge they could not reach an agreement on the manslaughter charge against Good Samaritan Daniel Penny.

The jury in the trial of Daniel Penny told a judge Friday morning that it could not come to a unanimous decision on the top charge of manslaughter.

Penny is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the May 2023 chokehold death [it wasn’t a chokehold] of Jordan Neely. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

They have to agree on the manslaughter charge before they can consider the criminally negligent homicide charge, which is also bogus.

Judge Maxwell Wiley told the jury he would confer with defense attorneys and prosecutors before issuing further guidance.

The judge will likely tell them to go back and try again.

Penny, a former Marine and architecture student, had been coming from class and was on his way to the gym on the afternoon of May 1, 2023, when he encountered a threatening, dangerous Neely on a New York City subway.

Penny had no intention of harming Jordan Neely, who was high on drugs. He wanted to save terrorized riders on a train.

The Neely parents, who reportedly never cared adequately for Jordan Neely, are suing Penny.

Meet the off-the-wall prosecutor:

Daniel Penny’s prosecutor Dafna Yoran insanely states that she previously went easy on a clear m*rderer because she felt the perpetrator had a tough life. Yet she persecutes veteran Penny. Unbelievable. She should be disbarred and indicted immediately.pic.twitter.com/dzu4PfyWvG — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 4, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email