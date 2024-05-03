Both Sides at LSU Chant “F Joe Biden”

By
M DOWLING
The pro-Israel and pro-Hamas groups at LSU chanted in unison, “F-Joe Biden.” Everyone agrees we can’t stand Brandon. Both sides agree on something. Whatever will Joe Biden do? I guess he has to put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.

Oh, wait, he already did that.

Actually, I don’t believe Democrats will run him. I think they’ll switch him out for someone else.


