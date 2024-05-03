How’s Columbia’s Hatefest Going? DOE’s Probing Islamophobia

It’s not likely Columbia University will recover its reputation any time soon after its students and violent allies wreaked havoc, with the administration appearing ineffective and professors joining the mob. The last time this happened was in the ’60s; it allegedly hurt the school’s prestige for decades.

The radicals are now protesting outside the President’s home, and the Department of Education is investigating Islamophobia at Columbia University.

The Department of Education opened an investigation into Columbia University on Thursday following allegations of anti-Palestinian discrimination.

Axios said there is a growing list of colleges and K-12 school districts being investigated by the department for alleged “discrimination involving shared ancestry,” including incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

After what the Hamas supporters did to Jewish students and now calling for the Death of America, the DOE is investigating Islamophobia.

This is beyond satire.

Apparently, the DOE doesn’t want Hamas supporters doxed.

THEY’RE STARVING

The kiddies at the Columbia University hatefest are making fools of themselves and the university. For example, one Ms. Slutzky, who is pursuing some strange woke poetry degree, wanted the university to provide food for the hungry protesters. Somehow, they were starving and couldn’t reach the cafe across the street with Daddy’s credit card.

Here’s Johanna King-Slutzky’s bio. I’m sure we are all deeply immersed in the fantasies and metabolic rifts of energy circuits that Marx was concerned about. Can’t wait to read her dissertation.

This is even too much for our clown world.

THEY WANT TO OVERTHROW THE US GOVERNMENT

Then on the more serious side, We have the woman, girl, whatever, with a mask covering her entire face, who said, “What the actual conversation is –which is getting rid of this country, getting rid of this country.”

Great idea, girlfriend.

Normal Muslims are concerned about the Death to America chants at Columbia:

The Chanting of ISIS (Islamic State) Slogans, Calls for Global Uprising by Any Means Necessary and Death to America – This Is Taking Place in Palestine Square – Situated in – Wait for It – Not Syria – Iraq – Afghanistan or Iran but in New York City – Columbia University… pic.twitter.com/dWkngKW1jE — Muslims For Democracy (@Islam4democracy) April 29, 2024

THEY WANT AUTOMATIC PASS ON THEIR EXAMS

Things have gotten so bad that law school students can’t possibly prepare for exams. They are much too upset and want to just get a Pass-Fail with students getting a Pass, of course. You can’t make this stuff up. The jokes write themselves.

NEW: The student editors of the Columbia Law Review have issued a statement urging the law school to cancel exams in the wake of the police operation that cleared the university’s encampment, saying the “violence” has left them “irrevocably shaken” and “unable to focus.” pic.twitter.com/BOD87x5mwM — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 2, 2024

The satire isn’t very different from the actual goings-on:

Columbia Protestors Clarify They Only Want Death To America After America Is Done Paying Their Student Loans https://t.co/wODBfTbaCV pic.twitter.com/YAztiCriTC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 27, 2024

Related