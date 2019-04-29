Boy, is this weird! Comedian teams with Hillary & Bill to spread propaganda



So-called comedian Jordan Klepper enlists Bill and Hillary Clinton to advise him on what crowdfunding campaigns he should support and gets Hillary to read from the Mueller report in a truly bizarre ‘comedy’ skit.

Like all of our late-night comedians, he’s not funny but he is nasty. And who better to add acrimonious invective than Hillary and Bill!

TRASHING TRUMP UNDER THE GUISE OF HUMOR

In a video stunt preceding his new show’s debut, Jordan enlisted Bill and Hillary Clinton to advise him on crowdfunding campaigns he should support and has Hillary read a portion of the Mueller report — where Trump reportedly said, “I’m f—ed.”

In between, they made very nasty and degrading comments about Bill Barr because that is who they are. Speaking of another Bill. Bill Clinton doesn’t look normal.

They promoted college education for illegal aliens during the skit. Klepper claims illegal aliens have to learn in secret which sure isn’t true.

Hillary read from the Mueller report, explaining it could be one of the efforts Klepper the unfunny could fund.

“The investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency,” she begins reading without emotion, at first. Klepper pushes her to read with more oomph, so she read with her mean voice.

Clinton got to Trump’s response when he learned that a special counsel had been appointed, lowering her voice to mockingly impersonate the president.

“The President slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m f*cked,” she reads.

The left and these idiots always leave out the context to make the President look bad. The president said he was “f*cked” because he feared the special counsel would impede his ability to govern. He said:

“Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me,” he said, according to the Mueller report.

This skit is painful, bizarre, and unfunny. Klepper’s show is for haters only.