Boy Scouts March with PRIDE Flags in Seattle PRIDE Parade

The fundamental transformation of the Boy Scouts is complete. We now have little boys sexualized and marching with PRIDE flags. PRIDE stands for sexual partners, fluid genders, drag queens, and other inappropriate things for little boys.

Why do we have flags denoting who people sleep with, anyway? Why are they proud of who they sleep with?

The Left wanted to obliterate the traditional values of the once very-Christian Boy Scouts and they have succeeded, at least in Seattle.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: Crush of people at Seattle Pride parade that’s now passing through the downtown core. Some of loudest cheers so far have been for Magnolia Boy Scouts and abortion rights marchers. Thousands of people out and enjoying day. #Pride #SeattlePride #LGBTQ #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/yTjNAH96wQ — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) June 26, 2022

This is a perversion. Is this really what we want for children? For Boy Scouts?

Drag queen wearing a thong, twerks and flips for children at a “family-friendly” pride event in Alaska pic.twitter.com/olrzucMMLq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022

Illinois Park is having a “family-friendly” pride event featuring a drag performance by this drag queen. @SkokieParks receives millions in funding. pic.twitter.com/ZalsJVSl2G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022

Shocker:

ICYMI: A drag queen who is also a licensed social worker and works with children, was arrested and charged with 25 counts of child pornography. https://t.co/erP0pzghMz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

Here’s a video of Brice Williams, the drag queen who was charged with 25 counts of child pornography, performing for children. pic.twitter.com/sbJQjs7VDs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

This is fantastical thinking.

Please don’t forget about all the non-women who get abortions and have uteruses, too. pic.twitter.com/H5hDzURMs3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

Related