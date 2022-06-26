Boy Scouts March with PRIDE Flags in Seattle PRIDE Parade

By
M Dowling
-
0
5

The fundamental transformation of the Boy Scouts is complete. We now have little boys sexualized and marching with PRIDE flags. PRIDE stands for sexual partners, fluid genders, drag queens, and other inappropriate things for little boys.

Why do we have flags denoting who people sleep with, anyway? Why are they proud of who they sleep with?

The Left wanted to obliterate the traditional values of the once very-Christian Boy Scouts and they have succeeded, at least in Seattle.

Watch:

This is a perversion. Is this really what we want for children? For Boy Scouts?

Shocker:

This is fantastical thinking.


