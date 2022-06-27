HHS Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine’s Dangerous Extremism

Rachel Levine suggests children should take life-altering puberty blockers and even undergo reassignment surgery. Levine thinks these are critical, life-saving tools. They are actually dangerous and extreme tools.

The Levines of the world say puberty blockers are not damaging or permanent. That isn’t established science.

The party of science doesn’t believe in biology or research.

Studies Suggest the Danger These Tools Present

In a Dec. 2 preprint of a study from the Tavistock and Portman National Health Service Foundation Trust, all but one child treated for gender dysphoria with puberty-blocking drugs went on to take cross-sex hormones to alter their sex characteristics permanently. The study also showed that children’s bone density and normal growth flatlined with puberty blockers as compared to their peers. Also, participants reported no improvement in their psychological well-being. The findings support a growing body of evidence showing the harm and irreparable damage of experimental medical treatments for children with gender dysphoria.

Between 2013 and June 2019, FDA recorded 41,213 adverse events, including 6,379 deaths and 25,645 “serious” reactions in patients who took the hormone blocker known as Lupron — the same drug given to children who say their gender identity is not consistent with their biological sex.

It’s a dangerous experiment on children who are too young to make these decisions. It prevents children from outgrowing gender dysphoria which most will do.

Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health, Rachel Levine, says reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for KIDS is “lifesaving, medically necessary, age appropriate, and a critical tool” pic.twitter.com/OwSOA3cjj8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2022

