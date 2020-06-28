Boycott of FB continues unabated so Russians can’t interfere?

A coalition of civil rights groups, including the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, is calling on major advertisers to yank their marketing messages from Facebook in July. The goal is to protest the social network’s failure to remove hate speech. The organizations are all far-far-left.

This has pushed Facebook into following Twitter’s lead. They are broadening the definition of hate speech which prevents many on the right from criticizing the left. They are also placing warnings on posts.

THIS IS MEANT TO AFFECT THE ELECTION, KEEP AMERICANS IGNORANT

The campaign comes as the nation grapples with alleged systemic racism after the death of George Floyd. It follows years of pressure from left-wing agitators on the social media company. They think there is little change, but all on the right are censored. That seems to suggest they could only want Republicans, Libertarians, and Conservatives banned completely.

With the November presidential election fast approaching, civil rights groups say they are concerned that Facebook is not prepared for a possible repeat of 2016. They actually referenced their fear of Russian agents. Their claim is the Russians targeted Black Americans with the alleged goal of suppressing votes to benefit Trump. In fact, the Blacktivist ads were anti-American and anti-police, not pro-Trump. What they are saying is incorrect.

They also say Facebook has allowed incitement to violence against protesters fighting for racial justice. They say it has silenced Black users for calling out racism while not adequately shielding them from online threats. Facebook has also failed to remove Holocaust denial as a form of hate speech, the ADL says.

A 2019 ADL survey found that Facebook was the online platform where most Americans using social media reported experiencing hate and harassment. More than 55% of Facebook users reported hate and harassment on the platform, the survey found.

Why? All they have to do is block them or ignore them as I do. Mr. Zuckerberg says that AI gets 90% of the hate speech.

Black Facebook users say talking about racism is censored as hate speech. That’s odd, but we had an article taken down and I was punished for reporting on hate speech, only repeating what the hate-filled woman said. There was no way to appeal.

NEVER-ENDING BOYCOTT TO SHUT THE RIGHT UP

The boycott continues and they are adding new companies. They won’t stop until all on the right, including the President, are silenced.

“Today, we are asking all businesses to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality, and justice and not advertise on Facebook’s services in July,” reads a full-page ad the groups took out in the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. “Let’s send Facebook a powerful message: Your profits will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism…”

Added online racial justice group Color of Change: “Corporations that decline our call to suspend Facebook ads will also be staying silent in what has finally become a global charge to end anti-Blackness in every setting of our lives, including on the world’s largest social media platform.”

Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg responded Wednesday, telling reporters that the company stands “emphatically” against hate speech.”

THE SHAKEDOWN IS WORKING

They have an enormous network of leftists who can bombard the companies, calling them racists. Their boycott is basically a shakedown.

More companies are joining big brands including Unilever, Honda, and Verizon in halting advertising on Facebook. This is despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlining several steps the social network will take to combat hate speech.

On Friday night, The Hershey Company confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY it will join a boycott involving several companies that will halt advertising for July. Hershey also said it will cut spending on Facebook and Instagram by a third for the rest of the year.

“We do not believe that Facebook is effectively managing violent and divisive speech on their platform,” said The Hershey Company in a statement. “Despite repeated assertions by Facebook to take action, we have not seen meaningful change.”

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola said it plans to pause advertising on all social media platforms for at least 30 days while it revisits its advertising policies. “We also expect greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners,” reads a statement from James Quincey, chairman, and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.