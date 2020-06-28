Freedman Memorial must remain standing for Charlotte Scott

The debate over the Freedman Memorial statue in Lincoln Park should be over before it begins based on its history alone. Thomas Ball sculpted the piece after submitting his marble prototype. Former slaves paid for it and it was dedicated in 1876.

According to the National Park Service, the monument was paid for solely by former slaves. This monument was erected by the Western Sanitary Commission of Saint Louis Mo:

With funds contributed solely by emancipated citizens of the United States declared free by his proclamation January 1 A.D. 1863. The first contribution of five dollars was made by Charlotte Scott. A freedwoman of Virginia being her first earnings in freedom and consecrated by her suggestion and request on the day she heard of President Lincoln’s death to build a monument to his memory.

You can’t take this down! You can’t!!! This story brings tears to one’s eyes. Tell the story of the statue to others so people fight for it.

Frederick Douglass spoke as the keynote speaker at the dedication service on April 14, 1876, with President Ulysses S. Grant in attendance.

The slave at Lincoln’s feet wears a broken chain, and he is looking up to Mr. Lincoln, not down. Lincoln is holding a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation in his right hand.

The statue signifies the end of what was horrendous abuse. It shows the terrible subjugation and it should.

LISTEN TO THIS BLACK HISTORIAN

Such historical facts matter little to an ignorant mob. https://t.co/DpAPqUw3KX — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 25, 2020

TAKE IT DOWN

The leftist Democrats say it was political and reflected the failure of Reconstruction. It is a very cynical view from the very people who make everything political. If it was good enough for Frederick Douglass and Charlotte Scott, it should be good enough for all of us.

On June 23, 2020, DC delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, an extremely far-left woman, announced plans to introduce legislation to remove the memorial. That same day, protesters on site vowed to dismantle the statue on Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Subsequently, a barrier fence was installed around the memorial to protect it from vandalism.