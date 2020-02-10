Brad Pitt Insults the Senate during the Oscars

Steve Martin and Chris Rock started off the Oscars with some funny lines, which you can watch here., making innocent cracks about the Iowa Caucus app and Rock joked good-naturedly about Jeff Bezos.

“A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster where they accidentally read out the wrong name, but they have guaranteed this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa Caucus app,” said Martin, in reference to the epic failure and inability of Iowa Democrats to count their caucus votes.

Finding Amazon Jeff Bezos in the audience, the pair had a couple of zingers ready for him. “He’s got cash. When he writes a check, the banks bounce, quipped Rock. “Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world,” he added.

The far-left, which comprises Hollywood, is upset that the women and blacks were underrepresented because it isn’t about talent for them, it’s about the color of a person’s skin and his/her gender.

PITT

Brad Pitt slammed the U.S. Senate meaninglessly, and it wasn’t good-natured. The U.S. House of Representatives’ behavior is apparently A-OK with him. He came up on stage to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said.

He has no knowledge of the Constitution. That job of a fishing expedition belonged to the House.

The far-left audience loved it. It doesn’t matter if it shows his ignorance.

“I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, in the end, the adults do the right thing,” Pitt added, referring to director Quentin Tarantino and the Hollywood perspective that the only reality that counts is manufactured in Tinseltown. [They’re the adults, churning out garbage?]

Tarantino is probably a communist. That is who he joins up with when he marches against the police.

If Pitt wasn’t a dummkopf, he would realize the House deprived the President of all his rights, starting with the presumption of innocence, moving on to due process and ending without proper legal representation. The Senate could not let that stand when it comes to something so important as an impeachment.

THANK GOD FOR RICKY GERVAIS

Sane liberal, Ricky Gervais tweeted out insults to the far-left Hollywood hypocrites. Kisses!

“It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

Apropos of nothing really, I was just thinking how much better the world is with @rickygervais in it. Okay, now I can go to sleep with a smile on my face. Goodnight, all. pic.twitter.com/SqZrk0qgaI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 10, 2020