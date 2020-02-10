Chilling Influence of Red China at the Oscars & Among Governors

Communism — Maoist communism — made an appearance at the Oscars last night. We saw it recently in the NBA. It is also evident in the highest levels of government, at the governor’s level, as Mike Pompeo warned us this past week.

RED CHINA-FRIENDLY FILMMAKER UNABASHEDLY QUOTES MARX

Documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert, 73 years of age, used a line from “The Communist Manifesto” during her Sunday night acceptance speech after winning an Oscar for best documentary feature.

“Our film is from Ohio and China, but it really could be from anywhere that people put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make a better life,” Reichert said after winning the award. “We believe things will get better when workers of the world unite.”

That is one of the more famous lines from “The Communist Manifesto,” written by Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx.

It was a rallying call for communism.

Reichert’s documentary film “American Factory,” co-directed with Steven Bognar, is the first picture to come from Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama.

No shock there!

The Netflix documentary chronicles “the abandoned General Motors car plant restored by a Chinese billionaire, Cao Dewang, as a post-industrial Ohio windshield factory, Fuyao Glass America. The film captures the optimism of Dayton residents about their future, then chronicled them enduring increasing demands by Chinese management for elusive profits.”

We have all seen and heard of the dangerous influence of Red China in all aspects of American life. We saw it recently with the NBA and here it is again with Hollywood, where it’s been ingrained for years.

Watch:

Julia Reichert of “American Factory”: “Working people have it harder and harder these days—and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.” https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tVGnWP7HBi — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

THE AMBIGUOUS GOVERNORS WHO CAN BE INFLUENCED BY RED CHINA

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sounded the alarm to the Governor’s Association last week. Red China is infiltrating think-tanks, public schools, the media, and the government with communism, Pompeo said.

Secretary Pompeo made a very chilling statement about the governors.

“Last year a Chinese government-backed think tank in Beijing produced a report that assessed all fifty of America’s governors on their attitudes toward China. They labeled each of you friendly, hardline, or ambiguous. I’ll let you decide where you think you belong, someone in China already has. Many of you, indeed, in that report, are referenced by name. So here’s the lesson. The lesson is that the competition with China is not just a federal issue which is why I wanted to be here today.”

Pompeo has seen the list.

Watch:

Communist China has a list and @SecPompeo has seen it! Busted! Holy Crap did your State take dirty Commie $ #TheMoreYouKnow #QAnon https://t.co/qej1G6JjSZ pic.twitter.com/a1CphwcmH2 — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KarluskaP) February 8, 2020

Remember this NBA apologist for Red China who drew a moral equivalence with their human rights’ abuses and our Second Amendment?

Watch:

Steve Kerr on if he’s ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China: “No. Nor has (America’s) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall.” pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019