Bragg’s Letter to Staff Before Trump’s Arrest as Bragg Claims to Apply the Law Evenly

Independent reporter Breanna Morello published Soros-backed Alvin Bragg’s email to staff concerning safety before the arrest of Donald Trump. Bragg seems to suggest the Right are the dangerous ones who won’t follow the law. This is in Black Lives Matter-dominated New York City.

The Email

…Please know that your safety is our top priority. We have full confidence in our outstanding security staff and investigators, along with our great OCA and NYPD colleagues, and will continue to coordinate with all of them. We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.

Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.

This office is full of the finest public servants in the country. I am committed to maintaining a safe work environment where everyone is able to continue to serve the public with the same diligence and professionalism that make this institution so renowned. In the meantime, as with all of our investigations, We will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate.”

Alvin Bragg said himself that there is no case. That was back in January of last year.

He dared to say he follows “the rule of law” AND applies “the law evenly and fairly.” [That means releasing gun-carrying felons and arresting Donald Trump for giving money to Stormy Daniels as his lawyer recommended.] Trump was already exonerated in civil court and the Feds refused to prosecute. But now they plan to use the congenitally lying lawyer to help push Stormy the prostitute’s case.

