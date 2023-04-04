Bragg’s Office Leaked to CNN – 34 Felonies!!!

Trump will be formally arrested and charged with 34 Class E felonies for falsification of business records tomorrow. But he will not be handcuffed, placed in jail, or subjected to a mug shot, per a source debriefed on Tuesday’s procedures.

The charge of falsification of business records can be prosecuted in New York state as a misdemeanor. But Bragg’s office bumped up all the charges to Class E felonies — the lowest level of felonies in the New York State penal code on the grounds that the conduct was intended to conceal another underlying crime, according to the source.

Under the New York State penal code, a conviction for the Class E felony of falsifying business records can result in a prison term of up to four years. But as a practical matter, that seems extremely unlikely. “No one gets jail time for that as a first offender,” said a New York law enforcement official.

These charges probably relate to the payment to the prostitute, Stormy Daniels.

TRUMP SPOX RESPONDS

A spokesman for Trump said the former president’s legal team had not seen the indictment. Nor have they been briefed on the details. Trump himself responded with a post on TruthSocial.

“Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me,” Trump wrote. “I know the reporter, and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump-Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!”

Could this get any more ridiculous? 34 felonies???

Bragg’s office leaked the indictment to CNN. That’s unlawful grand jury disclosure. There’s more evidence that Bragg committed a felony than Trump did. But they’re indicting Trump bc they’re terrified of him. They can’t control him and the country destroys what it can’t control. pic.twitter.com/NLrq6yul6i — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 4, 2023

Related