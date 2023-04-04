CAIR Wants a Call to Prayer Blasting 5 Times a Day in Minneapolis

Hamas-linked CAIR is asking the Minneapolis leaders to allow the call to prayer five times a day during Ramadan instead of three. The three are from 7 am to 10 pm. Five times would begin at dawn and end late at night.

Muslims in Minneapolis are only 3% of the population, but they will likely get this approved. The leaders seem to support it. They will blast the ear-shattering call to prayer from 2 dozen mosques five times a day during Ramadan, BNI reports. Oh, and they use an amplifier so each one will carry over a 20-block area.

Like many other Islamic groups and leaders, CAIR hopes that Minneapolis, which boasts a large Somalian migrant community, can set an example for Muslims across the country, locally and nationwide, on how to Islamize their communities, cities, and states.

CAIR has always been clear about its intentions to make the United States Islamic. CAIR Founder/Chairman Emeritus Omar Ahmad stated, “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith but to become dominant…The Koran, the Muslim book of scripture, should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.”

While CAIR bills itself as a “Muslim civil rights” organization, the evidence shows it is a Muslim Brotherhood organization operating on behalf of the designated Foreign Terrorist Organization Hamas.

Referred to as the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer is intended to show “power and control over a country.” The Adhan declares the supremacy of Allah of Islam and is considered a “warlike declaration.”

What happened to the separation of church and state, or does that only apply to Christians? Leo Hohmann wants to know if they’d do it for Christians.

Related