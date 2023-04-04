Biden Kicks Off His Campaign Bragging About His Economy in a Demented State

Joe Biden kicked off his administration-wide “Investing in America” tour. He’s campaigning with taxpayer dollars, boasting about his economy that’s somewhere in the sewer. He began his tour in Minnesota. While there, he touted U.S. manufacturing at a Cummins facility in Minnesota, after the company announced a $1 billion investment. The media described his visit as if he sounded normal. Americans don’t get to see how pixilated he is, thanks to the media.

Biden is pouring a $2 billion investment (taxes) into Minnesota in an early vote-getting move.

He began his speech by letting everyone know he is bonkers. Usually, when you’re trying to impress people, you don’t tell them to sit when there aren’t any seats.

Biden begins his speech in Minnesota by telling a story about a time he told people to sit down but they had no seats pic.twitter.com/8gq143fjI8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

Joe is demented. It was evident in Minnesota. He creepily and falsely claimed, again, that he cut the deficit $1.7 trillion. Look at the facial expression he’s making.

Biden – while creepily whispering – repeats the debunked lie that his policies have reduced the deficit. Per Moody’s Analytics: “The actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in higher deficits, not smaller ones.” pic.twitter.com/LOhzvd2T5S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

Befogged and befuddled, he couldn’t find Mayor Frey because he wasn’t there.

BIDEN: “And mayors of the Twin Cities are here, as well. Jacob Frey, Minneapolis — where are you, Jacob? He was here. I guess he knew I was gonna speak.” pic.twitter.com/Fa8RWob516 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023



News flash! Biden lied about not taxing people making under $400,000. He’s raising taxes on people who make $20,000.

Biden falsely claims no one making under $400,000 a year will pay “one penny” more in taxes. He already broke this promise. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, Biden already has raised the tax burden on families making as little as $20,000 a year. pic.twitter.com/yVallPmFdb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

What is he saying here?

BIDEN: “When it comes from the top down, my dad’s kitchen table, not much dropped on that kitchen table from the top down.” pic.twitter.com/ckJ9yVJAXA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

Again, what did he say?

Biden: “Plus my economic plan is building more … clean energy future … made in America [unintelligible]” pic.twitter.com/EHPsMxt99D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

Fortunately, staffers were on alert so they could tell him how to get off the stage.

Biden wraps up his speech in Minnesota, immediately looks to his staff to be told which way to get off the stage pic.twitter.com/s2jstL5t5Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

