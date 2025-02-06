“Brain Dead?” Liz Cheney Posts on X with Fake Elon & Not Trump

Liz Cheney engaged in a political discussion on X, tagging a fake Elon Musk. and included a Not-Donald Trump in her post. Her post praised America’s role in the Cold War and defended democracy, implying Musk might have been unaware of this history due to his citizenship status.

His citizenship status? He chose to be a US citizen and a very fine one at that. He sure doesn’t need a pardon for crimes committed like someone we know.

She tagged @elon, and the description on the profile says:” Not the university. Not the big twit. Just an early adopter.” He later joked that he is the right one.

She also wrote to the wrong Donald Trump. She included Donald Trump Posts from Truth Social, which clearly states at the top: No Affiliation @realdonaldtrump

The wrong Elon tagged her and said, “You did not tag the wrong Elon.” He has a sense of humor.

How about this information:

She probably committed more crimes than we knew! In case you are wondering, Lizzie continue to obsess on Donald Trump, not simply Elon, and spreads 1/6 misinformation to whoever still believes a thing she says.

Trump and Elon rent space in her head.


