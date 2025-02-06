“Brain Dead?” Liz Cheney Posts on X with Fake Elon & Not Trump

Liz Cheney engaged in a political discussion on X, tagging a fake Elon Musk. and included a Not-Donald Trump in her post. Her post praised America’s role in the Cold War and defended democracy, implying Musk might have been unaware of this history due to his citizenship status.

His citizenship status? He chose to be a US citizen and a very fine one at that. He sure doesn’t need a pardon for crimes committed like someone we know.

She tagged @elon, and the description on the profile says:” Not the university. Not the big twit. Just an early adopter.” He later joked that he is the right one.

She also wrote to the wrong Donald Trump. She included Donald Trump Posts from Truth Social, which clearly states at the top: No Affiliation @realdonaldtrump

LIZ CHENEY IS BRAIN DEAD: Two times in a major temper tantrum lizard @Liz_Cheney tagged the wrong accounts for both Elon & Trump! Is she scared to tag the right person because of the response she will get? And why is @harryjsisson squealing to defend her nonsense? pic.twitter.com/D0bXJXmSiS — Liberal Tear Creator™️ (@LibTearCreator1) February 6, 2025

The wrong Elon tagged her and said, “You did not tag the wrong Elon.” He has a sense of humor.

No wonder we hate you! You can’t even tag the right @elonmusk Trump & Elon broke you! https://t.co/bEEhs8njVv — Liberal Tear Creator™️ (@LibTearCreator1) February 6, 2025

She did it again! pic.twitter.com/VjpriKtHTI — Liberal Tear Creator™️ (@LibTearCreator1) February 6, 2025

How about this information:

It’s worth noting Liz Cheney didn’t just work at USAID, she worked *specifically* on the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at USAID. When I talk about the “Seize Eurasia” side of the Blob and its motivations for taking out Trump with Russiagate, you’re looking at the face of it https://t.co/WOmtYCjSSh pic.twitter.com/pWjarWSJqw — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 6, 2025

She probably committed more crimes than we knew! In case you are wondering, Lizzie continue to obsess on Donald Trump, not simply Elon, and spreads 1/6 misinformation to whoever still believes a thing she says.

Trump and Elon rent space in her head.

