Donald Trump’s Gaza Takeover Is Back

Well, walking back the idea of taking over Gaza is again in the news. President Trump wrote on TruthSocial today that Israel will seize Gaza after the fighting is over. The US would then take it and rebuild it [with what money, we can’t say]. The Palestinians who live there would be moved to safer places in the region. He tempered his original thoughts a bit and said there would be no need for troops. Perhaps Israel would take care of that.

The Trump Post

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”

It’s hard to know if he’s earnest since he’s more about making deals. This could be a good wedge to use with the local Arab nations. So far, local Arab nations want no part of it. Don’t get excited about it until we see where he’s going with this—the idea’s brewing.

I don’t want Gaza. Israel needs to handle that part of the world.

It’s great that he’s thinking out of the box, but this seems too dangerous. The only takers so far are terrorists.

Nuclear Peace Agreement with Iran

At the same time, he’s trying to make a deal with Iran so he doesn’t have “to blow them to smithereens.” He wants a nuclear peace agreement. Iran won’t build the bomb, and they can ship oil again. We tried that, but it’s always worth another try but we know how it will go.

“I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED,” Trump wrote.

“I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!” he added.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email