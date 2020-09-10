Brat Pack! Kids of the elite traveled to NYC to riot, one’s the son of comic book elite

The son of a famous comic book writer traveled from his home in Portland to rampage in New York City. His father’s work inspired Stumptown and his mother is of the comic book elite. He was one of the Black Lives Matter rioters busted in a window-smashing rampage.

The 20-year-old was one of eight charged with felony riot. Several appear to be rich and elite hypocrites. They damaged and vandalized banks, Starbucks, and Duane-Reades.

The protest was organized by the groups “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.” It became a three-hour marathon of destruction that caused at least $100,000 in damages, authorities said.

Rucka is the son of two accomplished comic book writers, Greg Rucka, a New York Times best-selling author, and Jennifer Van Meter, according to his father’s online bio.

He worked on popular comic books such as Batwoman, Detective Comics, Action Comics, in addition to co-authoring the New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, “Lazarus,” according to his site.

Van Meter also has acclaim in the comic world, having written award-nominated issues and series for Dark Horse, DC, and Marvel Comics, according to her own online bio.

THE BRAT PACK

Upper East Sider, Clara Kraebber, the daughter of an architect and a child psychiatrist with a second home in Connecticut, five others arrested appear to also come from privileged backgrounds. That led to one police source to call their actions “the height of hypocrisy.”

On Friday, September 4th, these individuals were arrested for rioting during demonstrations in Manhattan. They were part of a large group breaking storefront windows. Our investigation into this incident continues. pic.twitter.com/J1h1C2XCfh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 8, 2020

THEY WERE VIDEOTAPED

Video of antifa rioters in Manhattan yesterday smashing up property and businesses. The riot was co-organized by antifa group @RevAbolitionNY: pic.twitter.com/cKZpYYxTQL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020