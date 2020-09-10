Portland City Council just returned from 2-week break during riots

Did you know the Portland City Council went on a two-week vacation while the city suffered the ravages of 14 days of rioting? They did.

The Oregonian newspaper wrote that while violent protests raged the government body “hung out its gone fishin’ sign.”

Jim Mark, a real estate developer, wrote in an email obtained by the paper that the “inaction and lack of collaboration by our elected officials over the past 90 days is absolutely unacceptable. This inaction has created a dangerous environment where many local businesses are struggling to survive and where few people want to visit, work, and live.”

Not everyone in Portland is crazy.

The Oregonian Live boasts of how the Legislature and the Council are working to meet the demands of the ‘protesters.’ These so-called ‘protesters’ are rioters and meeting their demands is the last thing they should do.

However, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was busy. She has this next post pinned to the top of her Twitter page.

100 Days. 100 Nights. That’s how long Portlanders have taken to the streets. Because we can’t expect peace when there is no justice. Full statement attached and continued in this thread. pic.twitter.com/osxcvQl4UU — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) September 5, 2020

Yesterday, she tweeted this tidbit about facial recognition, making it even more difficult for the police to do their jobs.

Today City Council unanimously passed the nation’s most comprehensive facial recognition technology ban. This is an exciting opportunity to set a national example by protecting the right of privacy of our community members, especially our most vulnerable and overpoliced members. https://t.co/61GKv742oL — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) September 10, 2020

They haven’t said a word about this:

Antifa make plans to jump people they don’t like out in public. They’ve harassed or beat up many videographers since the riots began. Last night, four masked militants assaulted @TaylerUSA. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/QgrBTRYhTc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 9, 2020

Antifa rioters are attacking police vehicles outside the Portland Police central precinct tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/sJt4CCtGxF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 9, 2020

Over 50 arrested at the Portland #antifa riot on 5–6 Sept. The riot was organized & promoted by antifa ahead of time to celebrate over 100 days of riotious violence. They used firebombs & explosives in a residential area, causing one to be hospitalized. https://t.co/3tGbdL5GIW pic.twitter.com/bXanY4rbS0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

“A Black Lives Matter activist and alleged Antifa supporter has been arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a Proud Boy member who attended a memorial event for Aaron “Jay” Danielson over Labour Day weekend in Vancouver, Wash.” https://t.co/fRIFjOVxC3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2020

The fire started by BLM-antifa in north Portland tonight is continuing to grow. They set a mattress on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/2TkllOk3rJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020