Portland City Council just returned from 2-week break during riots

M. Dowling
Did you know the Portland City Council went on a two-week vacation while the city suffered the ravages of 14 days of rioting? They did.

The Oregonian newspaper wrote that while violent protests raged the government body “hung out its gone fishin’ sign.”

Jim Mark, a real estate developer, wrote in an email obtained by the paper that the “inaction and lack of collaboration by our elected officials over the past 90 days is absolutely unacceptable. This inaction has created a dangerous  environment where many local businesses are struggling to survive and where few people want to visit, work, and live.”

Not everyone in Portland is crazy.

The Oregonian Live boasts of how the Legislature and the Council are working to meet the demands of the ‘protesters.’ These so-called ‘protesters’ are rioters and meeting their demands is the last thing they should do.

JO ANN IS, HOWEVER

However, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was busy. She has this next post pinned to the top of her Twitter page.

Yesterday, she tweeted this tidbit about facial recognition, making it even more difficult for the police to do their jobs.

They haven’t said a word about this:

  1. “Not everyone in Portland is crazy”

    But the question is, are there enough people NOT crazy to get RID of these elected officials? Is more than 100 nights of terror enough to wake them up and stop putting anarchists in charge?

    Every memberr of that city council should be arrested and charged with fomenting violence, the Commish charged as a terrorist.

    To date, I have not seen, heard or read the DOJ formally labeling antifa as a terrorist organization. Have I missed it? And IF not, WHY not?

