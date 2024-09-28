Brave Women of Boise State Volleyball Refused to Play SJSU

SJSU has a male posing as a woman on its volleyball team, and he is the best player. The Boise State Volleyball team forfeited the game and will not play against a male-dominant team.

Biological men playing women’s sports are destroying the sports.

The women have courage.

Everyone supports their decision: the coaches, school, and players. The insanity must stop; it takes brave women to make that happen.

We need all women to stand up for women.

This month, it’s the second team to opt out of playing against SJSU. They all need to. It’s the only way to stop this.

Boise State Athletics released a statement exclusively to OutKick less than 24 hours before the Mountain West Conference match.

To Outkick:

“College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and the NCAA members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports, and ensure fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships.”

These women deserve to be applauded. It was a team decision to not play against a male dominating everyone else, and they made the decision knowing some people would attack them for it. Next two games are at home. I have a feeling it will be packed attendance! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 27, 2024