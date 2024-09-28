Biden-Harris Treason: 662K Criminals Released Into the USA

According to Congressman Tony Gonzalez, 662,000 people with criminal records in their home country have been released into our streets. The information came in a report from ICE Deputy Director Patrick Lechleitner. These are only the ones we know about.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have opened the borders to monsters, and Harris should withdraw from the race immediately. Instead, she went to the border to blame Trump for what she and Biden did for four years. Harris pretended the Border Bill would have helped when it actually enshrined illegal immigration into law.

The Department of Homeland Security is tracking 425,000 illegal aliens convicted of crimes, and 226,000 face current criminal charges. They were all released.

Of that number, 13,000 are convicted murderers and 15,000 are rapists.

These are the ones we know about. Millions have poured in unnoticed or noticed and not caught. We know about over two million gotaways. We don’t know how many were not seen and how many are here.

We’re not even talking about terrorists yet.

These are non-detained criminals who are in immigration proceedings, but it could take years. Meanwhile, they are roaming the country. There are another 1,900 non-citizens on the docket who have pending homicide charges and 4,250 who have pending sexual assault charges.

America, under Biden-Harris, has a welcome mat for evil people from around the world. We no longer want the best; we invite the worst, the scum of the earth.