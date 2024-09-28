Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Leader Is Dead

Nasrallah, who guided the year-long bombings of Israel, who did the bidding of Iran, who promised vengeance, is dead. He was the target of Friday’s bombings by the IDF.

Israel’s military said Saturday that it had killed the overall leader of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in an airstrike the previous day on the group’s “central headquarters” in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Friday afternoon strike was the latest in a series of massive explosions targeting leaders of the militant group, which has been firing rockets and drones across Lebanon’s southern border into Israel for almost a year.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a Saturday statement that Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for more than three decades, “was eliminated by the IDF, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders” in a strike by Israeli fighter jets on the group’s command facility “embedded under a residential building” in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which have long been a stronghold of the U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Lebanon was a peaceful, Christian country. Hezbollah came in and destroyed it.