Brazil Freezes Starlink’s Accounts, to Close X Tonight

Brazil’s President Lula swears he respects free speech, the rule of law, and free markets, but that isn’t true. He’s a figurehead for the power behind his throne, Alexandre de Moraes.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes might block X this evening and has frozen the bank accounts of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite Internet company. And many in Brazil believe Moraes is doing it with the support of Lula.

The freezing of Starlink’s bank account and the expected banning of X are illegal. They are acts of retaliation for X defying Moraes’ censorship demands, which Brazilian legal experts say violate Brazil’s Constitution. Moraes demanded that X permanently ban politicians and journalists, effectively ending their careers.

Brazil is now a totalitarian dictatorship. Lula and Moraes run it, but Lula is more of a figurehead. They ended freedom of speech and free markets. No one should invest or even visit.

De Moraes was attacked outside his condo.


