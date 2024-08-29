Kamala’s Allies Give $150K Handout to Illegal Immigrants in California

California’s law was changed to include illegal aliens, who can now take out loans for up to $150,000 at zero percent interest. This applies to first-time homebuyers. So, that house you struggled to buy, you can now buy for people who have come here illegally.

The bill is sponsored by an illegal alien rights group – an Open Borders group – with close ties to Kamala Harris.

This is a handout to people who have contributed nothing to this country and broke US laws to get here.

This is the type of policy Kamala would put in place nationwide, as they replace American citizens and make citizenship meaningless.

California has genuinely lost the plot… The Senate passes bill for eligible illegal immigrants to receive up to $150,000 and 0% interest loan for a home in the State. pic.twitter.com/6hEMfslrnK — Víx♥ (@KernowMaiden) August 28, 2024