Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro Loses to Hard Left Lula da Silva

Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro lost to the hard left Lula. Brazil will go the way of the rest of South America.

The vote also concludes a triumphant personal comeback for Lula da Silva. The 76-year-old Lula has been arrested for corruption and imprisoned for 580 days. The sentences were later annulled by the Supreme Court, clearing his path to run for reelection.

The Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) and the Greens both joined forces with Lula’s Workers Party to back him for president.

The leader of the Communist Party Luciana Santos sounded like a lot of America’s Democrats.

“The people showed at the polls that they no longer want hatred, division, violence, hunger, and authoritarianism. Today, we’re going to celebrate this triumph, we’re going to celebrate democracy and, starting on Tuesday, we’ll be in the field campaigning.

“Occupy the streets, talk to every person we can, raise popular awareness—ensure even more support for Lula,” she urged.

It’s not likely Brazil can come back from this. Lula’s alliances with the furthest left likely spells doom for Brazil.



