Paul Pelosi Attack Evolves Yet Again Until One Story Sticks

We have little idea on what happened to Paul Pelosi. The stories are crazy. We do believe he was hit in the head with a hammer at least once by a man named David DePape. He underwent brain surgery to close his skull. We think that’s true too. Mr. Pelosi is supposed to recover fully and we are happy to hear that.

The police scanner seems accurate. The officer says the reporting person didn’t know the man in his house in his underwear but the man, named David, said he’s a friend and wanted to wait for Nancy. We believe the officer.

Other than that, we believe nothing we heard.

The latest from Fox News is that DePape had zip-ties and a hammer. He struggled with 82-year-old Paul with the hammer. DePape is a conspiracy theorist and his ex-life partner, Oxane Taub says he’s “mentally ill.”

Fox added that Taub is a jailed nudist activist convicted on child abduction charges. She says she raised two sons with DePape and her daughter from a previous relationship. She split with him seven years ago.

When he came back after disappearing for a year, he thought he was Jesus, Taub said. “He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him. And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal,” Taub said.

The Fox report also said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre compared it to Jan. 6. That needs some fact checking.

The media claimed the Jan. 6 attacker had zip ties also and it wasn’t true, so we have some healthy skepticism about the zip ties. CBS said he also had duct tape. Fact checkers, please. We need more information. Let’s hear from the police.

The Left immediately blamed the Right for the attack based on QAnon posts DePape allegedly made two weeks ago. Journalists agreed.

The NY Post wrote about that which the media has not:

But DePape’s politics have little rhyme or reason. In past years DePape shared a post about Stephen Colbert’s 2006 roast of President George W. Bush at the White House Correspondents dinner; linked to videos of Disney films altered to make it look like the characters were swearing; and claimed, “Jesus is the anti-Christ” — not exactly a litany of right-wing tropes.

If DePape is now right wing, he’s very confused since he’s always been left wing.

And, as I soon discovered, DePape lived with a notorious local nudist in a Berkeley home, complete with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT rainbow flag, emblazoned with a marijuana symbol, hanging from a tree. A closer look reveals the characteristics of a homeless encampment, or what Europeans call “an open drug scene.” In the driveway, there is a broken-down camper van. On the street is a yellow school bus, which neighbors said DePape occasionally stayed in. Both are filled with garbage typical of such structures in homeless encampments. People come and go from the house and the vehicles, neighbors say, in part to partake in the use of a potent psychedelic drug, ibogaine.

He is a homeless addict who exhibits paranoid psychotic behavior:

Neighbors described DePape as a homeless addict with politics that was, until recently, left-wing, but of secondary importance to his psychotic and paranoid behavior.

“What I know about the family is that they’re very radical activists,” said one of DePape’s neighbors, a woman who only gave her first name, Trish. “They seem very left. They are all about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride. But they’re very detached from reality. They have called the cops on several of the neighbors, including us, claiming that we are plotting against them. It’s really weird to see that they are willing to be so aggressive toward somebody else who is also a lefty.”

If you go to The NY Post, some of the media got some of the story right, but no one reported fairly. They also described more of the chaos. This is crazy stuff.

The details of what really happened to Paul Pelosi matter for one simple reason: The entire media establishment rushed to condemn 74 million "MAGA Republicans" within 12 hours of the incident. So, let the truth come out. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 30, 2022

