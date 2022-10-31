Viva Frei Locked Out of Twitter Account After Questioning Media Matters

By
M Dowling
-
0
47

Matthew Gertz of David Brock’s Media Matters believes that stories about the Paul Pelosi attacker being a left winger is the result of right wing conspiracy theorists.

Gertz doesn’t want anyone to question the chaotic details surrounding the attack of Paul Pelosi. He put up 16 tweets telling people what they are to believe about the story.

Because Viva Frei responded to the Media Matters tweets asking about attacker David DePape’s clothes and offering his opinion, he was locked out of his Twitter account.

Since the right was blamed for this attack, we do think the police report and the police cam footage should be released.

We don’t think David DePape is a right winger. We think he’s mentally ill and this shouldn’t even be political.


