Viva Frei Locked Out of Twitter Account After Questioning Media Matters

Matthew Gertz of David Brock’s Media Matters believes that stories about the Paul Pelosi attacker being a left winger is the result of right wing conspiracy theorists.

Gertz doesn’t want anyone to question the chaotic details surrounding the attack of Paul Pelosi. He put up 16 tweets telling people what they are to believe about the story.

Because Viva Frei responded to the Media Matters tweets asking about attacker David DePape’s clothes and offering his opinion, he was locked out of his Twitter account.

Since the right was blamed for this attack, we do think the police report and the police cam footage should be released.

Viva Frei in Twit time out for asking about the location of someone’s clothes. pic.twitter.com/8xXXonh69a — SoxOnMyFeet (@Sox30599976) October 30, 2022

5. The right’s conspiracy theorists went to work. They operate by putting existing facts – particularly ones from early in a story, when initial reports are often wrong – in new dubious contexts through wild logical jumps. In this case, they draw on two pieces of info. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 30, 2022

He was certainly assaulted by a “leftist”, @MattGertz. That didn’t prevent fake news MSM and politicians from claiming it was “right-wing” extremist / politically motivated. Is only one side of the political aisle allowed positing their theories / hypotheses? https://t.co/Cf669eOj2L pic.twitter.com/8ilD7alXlg — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 30, 2022

We don’t think David DePape is a right winger. We think he’s mentally ill and this shouldn’t even be political.

Clearly a MAGA Christian nationalist pic.twitter.com/SLHXqqrk6z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 28, 2022

