Brazilian President’s aware of a “lot of fraud” in US presidential election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Nov. 29 that he is aware of “a lot of fraud” in the U.S. presidential election. He is holding off declaring the winner.

“I have my sources of information that there really was a lot of fraud there,” Bolsonaro told reporters while casting a ballot in municipal races. “Nobody talks about that. If it was enough to define [victory] for one or the other, I don’t know.”

“I am holding back a little more,” the conservative Brazilian leader added when asked if he would recognize Biden as president-elect.

He’s not so sure of Brazil’s current electronic voting system, which he suggests is vulnerable to fraud. He has urged the country to return to a paper ballot system for the 2022 presidential election.

President Trump has also encouraged states to return to paper ballots.

“You need to have a more reliable way to vote and the count has to be public,” Bolsonaro continued.

“You cannot have half a dozen people count the vote nationwide,” he said of measures currently in place for consolidating the ballots.