About those Eaton-Poll Pad-Raffensperger wi-fi connections Mr. Wood wanted you to see

Earlier, we posted a clip that Lin Wood shared on Twitter showing the Georgia Secretary of State has a wi-fi connection at the Eaton Corporation. Also, Poll Pad, an electronic vote record keeper, has a wi-fi connection at Eaton.

The odd thing is Eaton is about 14 miles northwest of Atlanta’s capitol building. Why would Georgia Secretary of State’s office have a wi-fi connection out there? And the Poll Pad link is also out there. Poll Pad (by Knowink) is a hardware/software combo that provides access to the central database of voter information. It is incorporated into the Dominion system. It’s porous.

Secretary of State Raffensperger has done some very inexplicable things when it comes to the Dominion system.

Computer scientists, voting-rights activists, U.S. intelligence agencies, and a federal judge have repeatedly warned of security deficiencies in Georgia’s system and electronic voting in general. But state officials have dismissed their concerns as merely “opining on potential risks.”

Instead, an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office weakened the system’s defenses, disabling password protections on a key component that controls who is allowed to vote.

Also, days before early voting began on Oct. 12, Raffensperger’s office pushed out new software to each of the state’s 30,000 voting machines through hundreds of thumb drives that experts say are prone to infection with malware. And what state officials describe as a feature of the new system actually masks a vulnerability. Officials tell voters to verify their selections on a paper ballot before feeding it into an optical scanner. But the scanner doesn’t record the text that voters see; rather, it reads an unencrypted quick response, or QR, the barcode that is indecipherable to the human eye. By tampering with individual voting machines or by infiltrating the state’s central elections server, hackers could systematically alter the barcodes to change votes.

“You’re going to target the places that have the most political value,” Norden said. “I’m definitely going to be holding my breath for Georgia on election night.”

He has weakened the security around the January 5th runoffs for two senatorial positions as well. He will allow dropboxes, early voting, and ballot harvesting.

Poll Pad

Poll books are “the gospel of who gets to vote,” said Duncan Buell, a computer science professor at the University of South Carolina who studies electronic voting systems.

Access to a single electronic poll book could enable hackers to invade the state’s voter registration database. From there, Buell said, they could disenfranchise people in areas with certain demographics and voting patterns.

Some voters could be deleted from the rolls, making it appear they had never registered.

Some could be surreptitiously assigned to a voting location other than their correct precinct.

Others could be listed as having cast an absentee ballot or voted early, rendering them ineligible on Election Day.

Or the entire database could be scrambled, bringing the election to a halt.

About the Password

The company claims the entryway password didn’t add security since everyone in the country had the same password. The US Senate Intelligence Committee disagreed.

“We were taking away an entryway password that was the same for everybody in the county, that really didn’t add any security but an extra step that basically seemed unnecessary to us. We’re trying to make it easier for people to make the poll pad function,” according to Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for Georgia.

In a report last year, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee listed poll books among the “vulnerable components of the U.S. election infrastructure.” The committee recommended that officials institute multi-factor authentication on all voting databases, requiring at least two separate steps to confirm an authorized user’s identity.

But when Georgia eliminated the password requirement, it created “a vulnerable, high-risk, high-reward target for an adversary of any skill level who either seeks publicity or is deliberately disenfranchising targeted voters,” Harri Hursti, an election security expert, said in an affidavit supporting the lawsuit to block the state’s new voting system. “Passwords must be required.”

Tapping into the system would be relatively easy, Hursti said in an interview. The poll books have internet capability, even if they are not always actively connected to a WiFi network, and are linked to each other through Bluetooth connections.

“You can be in a parking lot” and gain access wirelessly, Hursti said. “You can be in a nearby building.”

Why?

Is there a legitimate reason for the confluence of wifi connections at Eaton for the SOS and Poll Pad, or is it a ‘devil’s triangle’?

We haven’t examined the Dominion contract with Georgia yet. Still, a cursory glance shows the voting machine company has full control of every aspect of the voting.

The money involved is notable. The initial purchases amounted to nearly $90 million with millions thereafter annually,