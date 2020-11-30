Neera Tanden deletes 1100 tweets before announcement she’ll run OMB

Joe Biden’s handlers have chosen Neera Tanden to run the OMB. She is a Hillary-Soros operative who says she wants to cut social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. She is the consummate swamp creature who pushed the fake Russia-Trump conspiracy. Everyone Biden is appointing is a swamp creature.

Neera Tanden is president and CEO of the wacky Center American Progress (CAP).

She has a tough road to confirmation as Joe Biden’s budget director given her vicious comments about GOP senators she now needs for confirmation.

Tanden deleted tweets between November 16 and today due to harsh criticism of Republican senators. It’s doubtful the senators will forget what she said this month alone.

She was a hate-filled conspiracy theorist:

How can Democrats and allied media outlets credibly oppose unhinged conspiracy theories and attacks on U.S. election legitimacy while empowering its worst purveyors such as Tanden? pic.twitter.com/d6i7HhUc0p — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 30, 2020

Tanden is a far-left progressive now pretending she is a liberal. She is whatever her boss wants her to be:

LOL, Neera Tanden removed “progressive” from her bio and replaced it with “liberal.” pic.twitter.com/OnjIWbEoi3 — Red Ryan (@queeralamode) November 30, 2020