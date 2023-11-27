Bread Hunters Take Advantage of the 100% Off Black Friday Sale

See what it’s like to shop in Clown World when you need bread and just happen upon a Nike store! The bread hunters are out taking advantage of the 100% off sale.

They’re just trying to get bread so they don’t go hungry at night. They can’t pay their rent so they have to steal Nike sneakers and gear.

They’re flash mobs for bread.

All they want is bread. Ask AOC. She’s our guiding light:

AOC on why people loot (2020): “They are put in a position where they feel like they need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.” pic.twitter.com/Brv8OsjJ5X — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2023

More Bread Hunters:

Same energy pic.twitter.com/cRToo3YLyi — EL L E E (@interactif_) November 26, 2023

Just take anything you want. It’s free apparently.

pic.twitter.com/cIS6RKQVfs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2023

“They just need bread.” – @AOC https://t.co/crrTJWi7mC — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) November 20, 2023

