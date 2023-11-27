Bread Hunters Take Advantage of the 100% Off Black Friday Sale

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

See what it’s like to shop in Clown World when you need bread and just happen upon a Nike store! The bread hunters are out taking advantage of the 100% off sale.

They’re just trying to get bread so they don’t go hungry at night. They can’t pay their rent so they have to steal Nike sneakers and gear.

They’re flash mobs for bread.

All they want is bread. Ask AOC. She’s our guiding light:

More Bread Hunters:


