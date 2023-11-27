Biden Has Surrendered the USA to the Worst Actors In the World

Border Patrol had to call in reinforcements due to the overwhelming number of migrants in the area of southern Arizona. This is according to an internal Sunday message to agency officials obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Patrol agents from the Douglas Arizona Station were called in to help. They have roughly 4600 illegal migrants in custody just Sunday evening alone.

The agents are called up not to deport these people who don’t belong here, but to process and transport them. You are watching the destruction of your nation in real-time.

The situation in Tucson is so dire that the Tucson Border Patrol announced Sunday it was temporarily shutting down its social media.

Bill Melugin posted on X:

What?! Just days Border Patrol’s Tucson sector reported having 15,300 illegal crossings last week (highest weekly total ever), Tucson sector BP says it’s pausing its social media until further notice due to “ongoing migration surge”. This account posts valuable info & data. Wow. https://twitter.com/usbpchieftca/status/1728862817976271205

He continued:

Regardless of the reasoning behind this – this is such a bad look. Essentially – the border crisis in the sector is so bad that they’re going to cut off all communication and transparency with the public. We routinely use the photos & data from this account. It’s unacceptable.

This is pure insanity. Democrats don’t care, and Republicans are silent.

There is no way they can’t have one or two people managing their social media accounts. They’re shutting down important information. Some wonder if they simply don’t want people to know what is going on.

Ali Bradley pointed to the fact that the Tucson sector is known for fentanyl and gotaways. It’s also known for 40% of the illegal aliens coming from “special interest countries.”

In 2011, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General defined the term “specially designated countries” to mean countries “that have shown a tendency to promote, produce, or protect terrorist organizations or their members.”

AZ: The Tucson sector is also where roughly 40% of migrants from “special interest countries” are being apprehended… The numbers have exploded since we did this report last month: https://t.co/HIWbY1LbOl pic.twitter.com/IQ6Oq0OFE1 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 26, 2023

What do we have politicians for? They are allowing this to happen without doing anything to stop it.

Democrats are thrilled. They feel it’s worth it so they can have total control of government in perpetuity. Republicans are MIA.

Listen to this. It’s very distressing. Biden has surrendered the United States to the worst actors in the Hemisphere and beyond.

MUST LISTEN Oscar El Blue reporting, the leader of the 6,000 migrant caravan, Irineo Mujica, says “Joe Biden has lost complete control of the border.” Other countries and the Cartels are in charge and Biden is kneeling to them. Stop giving them MONEY! @POTUS @GOP pic.twitter.com/XTGVACjOdi — Joni Job (@jj_talking) November 26, 2023

What’s happening to this country is evil. You’d have to hate the country to do what they are doing.

NEW: The Border Patrol’s Tucson sector has “paused” its social media accounts due to “an ongoing migration surge” pic.twitter.com/NiBwI6qSdG — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) November 26, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents in Douglas, AZ are being called up for “processing and transportation support” at the processing center in Tucson. The assignments will also entail sending horse patrol and agents manning sensors for illegal aliens running from law enforcement.… pic.twitter.com/mYyzAkVvxc — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) November 27, 2023

Related