Breaking: Administration Denied Trump Extra Security

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., alleges that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly denied stronger Secret Service protection for former President Trump.

A source told Fox News Digital that the House Homeland Security Committee will investigate reports that Trump was denied stronger Secret Service protection before the rally.

The committee saw the reports!!!

“The Committee has seen these reports, as well, and are going to be conducting thorough oversight into what happened.”

The Government even had the nerve to say they increased staff.

The Secret Service chief, a DEI plant, claims that the police were to blame for the tragedy on Saturday at the Trump rally. At the same time, she blamed the police, she said took full responsibility.

She speaks with forked tongue.

The mission to protect the president or a presidential candidate clearly belongs to the Secret Service. You can’t blame the brave men and women of the force. It’s the leadership.

CNN reports that there was an Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump in the weeks before the attempted assassination. As a result, they added security to his detail. That’s convenient. Anyone believe that???